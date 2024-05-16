'We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour or drug-related activities' - housing company after property closed

The three month closure order was slapped on number 90, Vyrnwy Road, by magistrates after STAR Housing applied to magistrates and it bans anyone from going into the house.

Magistrates were told that the tenant and her son have moved.

Telford Magistrates Court had been told on Wednesdaythat there have been antisocial behaviour problems at the address in Vyrnwy Road, in Oswestry since July 2022.

A spokesperson for STAR Housing on Thursday said they take reports like this very seriously and had worked with partner agencies over "several months" to gather the necessary evidence.

“Yesterday STAR Housing and West Mercia Police successfully issued a closure order to a property in Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry.

"This came after several reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activities that were impacting the local community.