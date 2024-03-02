Four who broke man's jaw in 'cowardly' attack after Shrewsbury funeral avoid prison

The victim was floored then punched and kicked, the blows breaking his jaw and cheekbone. It happened after two women accused him of taking photos of them.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Judge Peter Barrie apologised to the victim for the delay in the case coming to court. However, the judge said all four defendants had turned their lives around and said he was able to suspend their sentences.

Joshua Kula, 21, now living in Manchester but formerly of Whitehouse Gardens, Shrewsbury; Molly Bright, 21, of Manor Drive, Loughborough; Joshua Bethell, 26 of Crowmere Green, Shrewsbury, and Declan Williams, 21, of Crowmere Green, Shrewsbury, all admitted causing grievous bodily harm on the night of June 7/8, 2021.

Williams received a 14-month suspended sentence and was ordered to carry out 50 days of rehabilitation activity, 120 hours of unpaid work and pay the victim £1,000. Bethel was given a 14-month suspended sentence and £200 compensation order

Kula received a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation. Bright received a 12-month suspended sentence and must pay £200 compensation.

Mr Phillip Beardwell, prosecuting said the victim had been to a family funeral in Shrewsbury Abbey on June 7. He had had a number of pints both at the wake and later on in the town centre.