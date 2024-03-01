Sheep rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a number of 999 calls at 10.20am on Friday about the sheep which was in the river close to the Telford Way.

Two fire appliances including the water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

A spokesperson said: "One sheep was rescued from river using powered boat. The animal is now in care of its owner."

The rescue operation was completed by 12.10pm.