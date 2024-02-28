Woman taken to hospital after car rolls over in Shrewsbury

Police had to close a road after the incident at around 7.10am.

The incident near Condover saw a saloon car come to a rest upside down on the main carriageway, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

West Mercia Police closed the road and the driver is currently in the car of West Midlands Ambulance Service, a spokesperson for SFRS said.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC in Condover, near to the junction of the A49 and Bayston Hill, at 7.11am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a car that had overturned and one patient, a woman, who was out of the vehicle. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."