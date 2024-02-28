Restaurant pledges to reopen with significant changes and improvements following Food Standards Agency rating

Thai D Food Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, was given the score by the Food Standards Agency after assessment on January 19.

Thai D closed following the inspection telling customers on social media that it was addressing some kitchen challenges.

In a statement, a spokesperson said those behind Thai D extended sincerest apologies for the recent rating awarded to the restaurant.

"We understand the importance of maintaining impeccable standards in every aspect of our operations, and we deeply regret any concerns this rating may have caused among our cherished guests."

The statement said Thai D, took food safety and hygiene with the utmost seriousness.

"Upon receiving the rating, we have immediately initiated a thorough investigation into the root causes of the issues identified. We have taken comprehensive measures to address these concerns promptly and effectively.

"Significant changes and improvements have been implemented, including: Enhanced staff training programs focused on food safety and hygiene protocols; Rigorous inspection and maintenance of kitchen facilities and equipment; Implementation of stringent cleanliness and sanitation procedures throughout the establishment; Introduction of additional quality control measures to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.

"We want to reassure customers the health and well-being of our guests remain our top priority. We are fully committed to providing a safe and enjoyable dining experience for everyone who walks through our doors."