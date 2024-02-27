Police warn drivers after crash closes road near Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police said officers were in attendance after an incident on the road between Acton Burnell and Pitchford, near Shrewsbury.

They said no one had been hurt but that people are being advised to avoid the area.

Writing on social media, the force said: "We are currently dealing with non-injury collision between Acton Burnell & Pitchford near Shrewsbury.

"Road is currently blocked, please find an alternative route."