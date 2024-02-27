Shropshire Star
Police warn drivers after crash closes road near Shrewsbury

Police are warning drivers to avoid a route following a crash.

People are being warned to avoid the area after a crash

West Mercia Police said officers were in attendance after an incident on the road between Acton Burnell and Pitchford, near Shrewsbury.

They said no one had been hurt but that people are being advised to avoid the area.

Writing on social media, the force said: "We are currently dealing with non-injury collision between Acton Burnell & Pitchford near Shrewsbury.

"Road is currently blocked, please find an alternative route."

