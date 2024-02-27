Firefighters tackle boiler fire at bungalow left 'heavily smoke logged'

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a house fire on Bennetts Lane in Garmston near Cressage at around 4.36pm on Tuesday.

Two crews rushed to the scene from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury fire stations.

The fire, which was fortunately described as small, involved a central heating boiler. The service also reported the property was "heavily smoke logged".

The crews used jets to tackle the blaze and equipment to ventilate the property.

The stop message, which indicated the incident was under control, was received at 5.38pm.