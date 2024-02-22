On the fifth day of the trial of five men accused of the murder of Aurman Singh the court heard from crime scene investigators who recovered an array of weapons after the killing.

The 23-year-old DPD driver of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill at around 1pm on Monday, August 21 last year.

The prosecution allege that eight men, travelling in two cars, used a variety of weapons to murder Mr Singh after being tipped off by an "inside man" who worked at the same delivery depot.

On Friday, giving evidence to the jury at Stafford Crown Court, West Mercia Police scenes-of-crime officers explained how many of the items used in the attack were quickly recovered.