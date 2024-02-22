Armed gang drove in convoy from the Black Country to Shrewsbury to kill DPD driver, court hears

Aurman Singh, of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, on Monday, August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old delivery worker had been set upon by a gang of men armed with an array of weapons including and axe, golf club, hockey stick and a machete.

At Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, on the third day of the trial of five men accused of Mr Singh's murder, a jury was told a group of men drove from Tipton in the West Midlands to the Shropshire county town on the morning of Aurman Singh's death.

A video compilation put together by Detective Constable Simon Edwards of West Mercia Police's Major Investigation Unit was shown to the court.

Giving evidence on the stand, DC Edwards told the jury that at the start of Monday, August 21, Aurman Singh was captured walking into the DPD depot in Stoke on Trent at around 6.52 just and his co-worker Kamaljit Singh arrived by van.

The jury was shown footage at the loading bay of the depot where one of the accused, Sukhmandeep Singh, who also worked for DPD, could be seen holding a mobile phone at the front of the pair's van.