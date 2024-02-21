Man pronounced dead after being seen entering river in Shrewsbury

Emergency services rushed to the Quarry Park in Shrewsbury at around midday on Wednesday following reports of a man having entered the river.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance were all in attendance, and at around 1.20pm the Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter was seen landing close to Kingsland Bridge.

Sadly, while emergency services were able to rescue the man, who was in his 50s, he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: “We were called to The Quarry at around 12.35pm today following reports that a man had entered the River Severn.

"Emergency services rescued the man, aged in his 50s, from the water, but sadly he was later pronounced dead.”

* Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

*Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.