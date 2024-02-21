Shrewsbury dance company launches its new 'identity' with town centre headquarters

Identity School Of Dance students, parents, carers and members of the public went along to the grand opening on Saturday, where they got to see the studio for the first time. And the 100 people at the opening said they were not disappointed.

Opal Trevor, owner and teacher at Identity, said ‘’ We are so pleased to finally open the doors to our studio. We have been working extremely hard over the past two months renovating the studio but it was all worth it seeing how happy the students were at the opening. We cannot wait to hold all our classes in one place, providing a safe, inclusive environment for all our dancers’’

Opal cuts the ribbon to open the Identity School of Dance

Before becoming a teacher, Opal was herself a dancer and performer and is still an exercise class instructor.

"I believe that as a teacher and performer that; no matter your age, race, sex or ability - everyone deserves to achieve their aspirations," she said.

"My aim at Identity is to inspire the next generation by providing inclusive dance classes and unforgettable life time opportunities. Each student will feels safe, included, while they are supported to develop their performance and life skills to help them thrive throughout their lives."

Classes range from musical theatre to contemporary and street dance for all ages.

For more information about Identity School of Dance visit identityschoolofdance.com or email enquiries.isod@outlook.com