Buses to replace trains on key West Midlands route over four weekends

Over the weekends from Saturday February 24 to Sunday March 17 railway engineers will complete what they say is vital track upgrades in the Wolverhampton area to help make journeys more reliable for passengers and freight services.

Network Rail say part of the improvement work involves essential maintenance on the track foundation stone - or ballast - in Oxley.

Special trains called ‘tamping machines’ will pass over sections of track to vibrate the stones to pack them tightly together. This provides a firm foundation for the railway track and sleepers to sit on.

For passengers this will mean changes to journeys between Birmingham and Shrewsbury with rail replacement bus services operating between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury stations on the following dates:

Saturday 24 – Sunday, February 25

Saturday 2 – Sunday March 3