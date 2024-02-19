Emergency services were scrambled to reports of a crash at the A458 at Weeping Cross on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.37am on Sunday to a road traffic collision involving one car at the junction of the A458 and A5 in Atcham in Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He declined further treatment from ambulance staff and received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

Firefighters had confirmed that no persons were trapped. Crews from Shrewsbury made the hatchback car electrically safe and sent their incident stop message some 12 minutes later at 10.02am.