Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Darren Allen, 48, and formerly of St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, was first caught by police with cocaine and crack cocaine at a property on Meadow View Road in Whitchurch on February 8, 2022.

He was then caught with heroin and crack cocaine at a house in St Michael's Street on October 10, 2023, while on bail for the previous offences.

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said that Allen had been found with more than 21g of cocaine in the first incident.

On both occasions he had numerous telephones, cash, scales, and 'tick' lists to record drug sales.

Mr Beardwell said there were a number of messages on the phones, such as "you on mate" to indicate he was ready to sell drugs.