Harriet hails new kids till as supermarket offers fun way to do your shopping

Morrison's on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury is one of a handful of stores across the county that has set up a special till just for youngsters, allowing children to scan their parents shopping.

The move received a hugely positive reaction on social media and was hailed by parents across the country as an 'amazing' idea.

The Shropshire Star has visited the store to see the new till first hand – and got to see Harriet Amos, from Shrewsbury, giving it a go.

The eight-year-old gave it a glowing review, having scanned her parents shopping under the watchful eyes of the store's community champion, Vicky Hughes.

Decorated for children and featuring hopscotch stickers on the floor Vicky said the till was intended so children could simply have fun.

She added that it hadn't been just the youngsters trying the hopscotch, with some parents giving it a go too.

She said that the initiative had started in a London store, before a successful trial in a handful of others.

The supermarket has been so pleased at the response that it now seems to want them introduced to all its stores.

There are some limits – a store assistant is present to help the scanning, the youngsters cannot scan age-restricted items such as alcohol, cannot handle any money, and fortunately for them their parents are still expected to pay the bill.

Vicky said: "Kids can literally sit behind the till and have fun.

"It started off in London in just one shop, it was popular so it got rolled out to a select few and now every store has had a memo saying can you please set this kids checkout up because it has gone down a storm. It has gone down an absolute treat, they love it."

Harriet said she had enjoyed her go on the till, saying she'd had fun, adding: "I've always want to actually like scan stuff."

Unfortunately for her parents she still had to charge them £62 for the shopping before dutifully handing over their receipt.