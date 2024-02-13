Santa seeks a Shrewsbury garage to park his sleigh

Santa Claus raises thousands for various local causes every year when he visits Shrewsbury on the invite of the town's Rotary Club, but the president of the group said the garage where Father Christmas parks up over the summer is no longer safe.

David Morris of Shrewsbury Rotary Club said: "During the summer, Santa's sleigh has to be parked up, whilst he returns home to the North Pole.

"Sadly, the sleigh's normal home in Shrewsbury, is no longer safe to use, and so the Rotary Club is now urgently looking for an alternative summer resting place."

He added that sadly Santa's sleigh cannot fit into a 'normal' garage due to it's height.

"Whilst the sleigh's length is no longer than a family car, it is actually 8 feet high: which means it cannot fit into a standard private garage," said David.

"Shrewsbury Severn Rotary is now urgently seeking the help of Shropshire Star's readers, who we are hoping could join us in this urgent search for suitable 'resting' premises in the Shrewsbury area.

"Santa raises several thousands of pounds for various local causes every year, and his sleigh has become one of Shrewsbury's most loved features during the Christmas period.

"We are desperately hoping that local people will help us find somewhere where we can keep Santa's sleigh safe during the summer months."

If you can provide Santa a place to park his sleigh then please contact David Morris on: 07773 537564