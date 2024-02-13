Perfectly formed pothole on recently resurfaced road 'not caused by bad workmanship' - council
A pothole that has appeared on a stretch of road that was resurfaced just over a year ago is "not due to bad workmanship", says the council.
By David Tooley
The pothole has popped up in the middle of Whitchurch Road, in Shrewsbury, near to the Morrison's store on the busy stretch of carriageway.
Shropshire Council say it is investigating the pothole and is looking at repairing it as soon as possible. It has been reported by at least one member of the public on the Fix My Street app.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said it regrets that a pothole has formed on the road so soon after it was surfaced.