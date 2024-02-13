Perfectly formed pothole on recently resurfaced road 'not caused by bad workmanship' - council

The pothole has popped up in the middle of Whitchurch Road, in Shrewsbury, near to the Morrison's store on the busy stretch of carriageway.

Shropshire Council say it is investigating the pothole and is looking at repairing it as soon as possible. It has been reported by at least one member of the public on the Fix My Street app.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said it regrets that a pothole has formed on the road so soon after it was surfaced.