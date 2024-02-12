Youngsters given special tour to mark Charles Darwin's 215th birthday

The event was organised as part of Shrewsbury's DarwIN Festival, which is running a month of events to mark the 215th anniversary of the birth of the famous naturalist.

The tour was led by Maggie Love, and saw the youngsters, including one whose actual birthday was February 12 – just like Charles Darwin, shown around Darwin House on The Mount in Shrewsbury.

During the visit they were able to see the room in which Darwin was born, explore the grounds he enjoyed as a child, and sing happy birthday to him.

Maggie, a guide on the tours, said it had been wonderful to show the children around the historic home.

She said: "We have just been sharing this house with six children who also share their birthday with Charles Darwin in February – one of them even had his birthday today, making that very special.

"We all sang happy birthday to Charles Darwin, we visited the rooms that he sat in and had breakfast, the rooms that enjoyed reading in, and the rooms that he played with his children in.

"But most specially, the grounds. The gardens where he went to do his research, his observations, and his recordings, the beginnings of a young naturalist that we understand as the great modern scientist that he became today."

A host of events organised by Shrewsbury BID will be taking place throughout the rest of the month and for more information visit https://darwin.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/.