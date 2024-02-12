Shropshire Star
Road closed for 'several hours' following collision near Shrewsbury

A road closure was set to be in place for 'several hours' after reports of a collision near Shrewsbury.

By Megan Jones
Published
The B4386 near Nox, southwest of Shrewsbury, was closed on Monday morning following a collision.

According to traffic data, the incident appears to have occurred around 8am at the crossroads with the Ford turn-off.

West Mercia's Operation and Communications Centre posted on social media that the closure would be in place for some time.

It read: "Road closure for several hours, at the crossroads B4386 Nox, Shropshire, please avoid this area and use an alternative route."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported they had not been called to the incident.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance have been approached for comment.

