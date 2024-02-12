Anti-relief road campaigners nearly ready to launch legal challenge after fundraiser's success

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) has been seeking to raise £20k to fight Shropshire Council's plans for Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road in the courts.

The group says their latest event a sold-out 'Ceilidh for the Trees', has put them on the cusp of their target.

Organisers said that around 200 people danced their way through the doors of Meole Brace Secondary School for the event – which raised more than £3,000.

In a statement Tina Teearu and Jean Breakell, who organised the event for BeST and the Save The Shrewsbury Nine veteran trees campaign, said: "It was an incredible night with an amazing atmosphere.

"The Kettlehawk Band and caller Bev Langton were fabulous and, within seconds of them starting, everyone was on the dancefloor.

"We sold just over 200 tickets and were at maximum capacity. Between the tickets, the raffle, and the bar we raised over £3,000 – all of which is going straight into the BeST crowdfunder."

Mike Streetly from BeST says: "It was fantastic to see local people from across Shropshire coming together to support the campaign to stop this disastrous road.

"The online crowdfunder is currently over £14,000 with another £2,000 in offline donations thanks to the huge success of local artist Ruth Gibson’s Darwin Oak ceramics appeal in December.

"The sold-out ceilidh means we’re about to hit our target and we will be appointing legal counsel next week."

Mr Streetly also urged supporters of the cause to consider adding to the appeal.

He said: "The campaign against the relief road is being led by local people who have read the planning application and know that Shropshire Council is making a terrible mistake by pursuing this road."

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee meets on Thursday, February 15, to discuss 62 planning conditions attached to the relief road.