Busy shopping street in Shrewsbury set close to traffic for two days

Shoplatch in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic for two days later this week.

Shropshire Council said the closure comes into force on Saturday, February 17.

It is being put in place for Cadent Gas to carry out gas main replacement work.

Along with the closure there will be a suspension of the no-entry on to Market Street from Shoplatch to the junction with Swan Hill.

An alternative route will be in place.