American jukebox hits right note as it sells for £3,600 at Shropshire auction

The working AMI Jukebox Model JBH-120, together with a collection of 200 rock and pop 45rpm singles from the 1980s, was the top selling lot in Halls Fine Art’s successful, two-day pictures, ceramics and collectables auction at the company’s Shrewsbury saleroom.

Both the seller and the buyer live in Shropshire and Halls Fine Art auctioneer Alexander Clement was delighted that it found a good home.

“It’s a comparatively rare juke model and is still in good working order, complete with a collection of 200 singles,” he said. “It was really good example and attracted a lot of interest in the saleroom.

“The buyer, who was new to auctions, was determined to buy the impressive jukebox, so we know it will be enjoyed in its new home.”

AMI Began in 1909 as the National Automatic Music Co. which manufactured automatic player pianos. The mechanism used to select the music rolls was adapted for use in jukeboxes and was the first to play both sides of a record.

The same concept was used for the next 30 years, increasing the number of records over time. Following the Second World War, the company was renamed the Automatic Musical Instrument Company.

This 2014 American Fender Telecaster electric guitar sold for £700.

“The model-H was launched in 1957, featuring a new selection mechanism and 'automobile styling' with wrap-around glass and chrome front 'fenders'.”

The auction’s musical theme continued with a mint condition 2014 American Fender Telecaster electric guitar from a Shropshire collector which sold for £700, an early 20th century squeeze box concertina and cased flat mandolin which sold together for £500 and an early 20th century violin, in the style of Nicholaus Bergonzi, which made £400.

Other leading prices were £550 for a George III inlaid mahogany brass dial longcase clock with the dial signed Inego Lees, Middleton and £460 for a Robert Heritage for Archie Shine 'Hamilton' pattern rosewood sideboard.