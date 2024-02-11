Prolific theft jailed after targeting B&M 14 times while on a suspended sentence

James Kevin Taylor, 29, of Worcester Road, also store from the local Asda Express and Farm Foods stores in Shrewsbury during shoplifting spree that lasted from November 2023 to February 2024.

Kidderminster Magistrates were told on Saturday that the prolific thief committed his recent crimes while on a 16 week suspended sentence that was handed down by Worcester Magistrates in September last year for similar offences.

The court was told that between November 23 last year and February 5 this year Taylor committed 17 counts of theft from the stores in Telford, mostly from B&M in Harlescott, which he targeted 14 times.