Roads and rail hit as Shropshire goes on flood alert once more

With fields already saturated the rain quickly found its way into streams and rivers - levels already high following recent storms.

The rail line north of Shrewsbury is also blocked by flooding.

National Rail says the south bound track between Gobowen and Shrewsbury is closed because of a flood and while the north bound trains are still running as far as Gobowen they may be at reduced speed.

Further north the line between Gobowen and Wrexham is shut because of a signalling problem with coaches laid on for commuters.

The disruption is expected to last until at lease 10am.

There are a number of flood alerts in Shropshire including the entire length of the River Severn in the county.

Upstream the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence is on flood alert and across the Powys border the Vyrnwy catchment and the Lower Severn catchment which all flow into Shropshire's Severn.

The River Teme to the south of the region is badly affected with the Upper Teme and Lower Teme under flood alerts along with the River Lugg near Leominster.

At Leintwardine just over the Shropshire border, roads have turned into rivers with one lorry abandoned overnight.

And West Mercia police had warned that in Worcester the road is closed at Newnham Bridge the A443 junction with A456, where te River Teme has broken it's banks and is flowing onto the road.

Other flood alerts are in place for the Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook and the Tern and Perry catchments.