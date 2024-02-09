Occupants of cars escape injury in collision

The collision occurred in Woodcote Way, Underdale just before 9am on Friday.

Emergency services went to the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said there had been five occupants of the cars.

"An ambulance attended the scene, however, there were no injuries and we were stood down," he said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a firefighters from the town went to Woodcote Way and made the vehicles safe.