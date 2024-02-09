Go-ahead given for public consultation over swimming pools at Shrewsbury Sports Village

Shropshire Council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee has upheld a cabinet decision to go to consultation.

The scheme includes a 25 metre, eight-lane pool and a 17 by 10 metre pool with moveable floor for learners and other water sports, including a children’s water party module.

If given the go-ahead it will include seating in the pool hall for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors, a changing village, plus a Changing Places facility for people in need of additional support.

There will be a new reception area and lobby, with café overlooking the pool, new children’s soft play area, 130-station fitness suite, multi-purpose studio with access to the existing kitchen – divisible into two areas for group activities and events, new dance studio, 30-station cycle spin studio and refurbishment of the dry changing facilities.