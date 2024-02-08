Snow may be back but the first signs of spring have arrived too

Bridgnorth resident Ian Haycox has snapped these images of snowdrops, which have begun to emerge in Attingham Park near Shrewbsury.

Snowdrops mark the first sign of spring, flowering ahead of daffodils and bluebells. They tend to bloom until late-February and sometimes into March.

Their arrival comes as the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice for parts of west Shropshire on Thursday.