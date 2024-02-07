Man rescued from house fire in Shrewsbury

Three fire appliances were scrambled to Avondale Drive from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer at 5.08pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 17:08 on Wednesday, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire persons reported in Shrewsbury."

SFRS confirmed that one male casualty was rescued by the fire service.

The crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet and breaking in equipment to deal with the incident.

They sent their incident stop message at 5.44pm.

There is no information on the casualty.