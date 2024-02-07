Last chance to buy cheapest tickets for Shropshire Oktoberfest, organisers warn

Shropshire Oktoberfest, in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, takes place on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 this year.

The popular event, in which Salopians and visitors from further afield dress up in Lederhosen and enjoy live music and entertainment as well as food and drink, has been running for several years and is the county's answer to the famous German Oktoberfest celebration.

Tickets for adults cost £19.95 for Friday evening, £29.95 for Saturday all day and £45.95 for both.

However, if bought before midday this Thursday, tickets can be purchased for slightly cheaper than the full price for 2023.

The Friday is discounted to £15.95, the Saturday to £25.95 and the two-day combined ticket is reduced to £40.95.

A statement from Shropshire Festivals, organisers of the event, said: "Mark the date in your diaries, send this in the group chat, iron your lederhosen, Shropshire Oktoberfest is back and this is your last chance to get the cheapest tickets to Shropshire's biggest party.

"Flex your drinking arm with over 150 real ales, ciders, gins, wine, cocktails and fizz, and tickle your taste buds with epic street food and exhibitors.

"But that's not all - whilst you're enjoying a tipple, we'll have a live music stage playing sing-along hits, a comedy club, silent disco, and Carpool Karaoke!"

Learn more and book tickets at shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk.