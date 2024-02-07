Consultants deliver verdict on relief road concerns – but remain silent on financial liability

This month will see Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee hosting a special meeting, solely to decide on whether to approve planning conditions for the controversial Shrewsbury road.

The conditions are the final step in granting full planning permission for the project – although there are a number of other hurdles to be cleared before there are spades in the ground, not least the financing.

The committee actually approved the proposal for the road last October, but only on the caveat that officers draw up a series of conditions to address the concerns of the Environment Agency and Severn Trent before proceeding.

Both organisations have raised major concerns about the potential for construction work on a bridge included in the road to contaminate the source of Shrewsbury's water at Shelton.

They have also queried the workings of a drainage system on part of the route, with concerns that the water source could again be contaminated in the event of a crash where pollutants are spilt.

Now Shropshire Council's consultants Waterman, have delivered their verdict on the approach the council should take ahead of the February 15 planning meeting.

In it Waterman recommends that the council agrees to measures to address nearly all of the EA's concerns – including on piling work, and details for an updated 'water framework directive' – both are conditioned to take place before the work starts.

But, the report makes no comment on one key point raised by the EA.

In a letter sent to the council in December it asked the authority to consider being responsible for financial reparations due to the potential for "irreversible impact" to the town's water supplies.

But the Waterman advice, while accepting the financial issue is a 'main concern' for the EA, adds: "This is outside of Waterman’s scope and no further comment on this is made."

Responding to the report Green Party Councillor Julian Dean said the nature of the conditions remained a major concern.

He said: "Both the EA and the council's additional advisors say more investigation needs to be done 'before commencement' to keep our drinking water safe.

"To pretend this is just a 'condition' on the development is bizarre.

"What happens to the planning decision if these investigations mean the scheme needs significant changes?

"The council has got itself in deep water by trying to force the pace."

Mike Streetly, from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST), which has campaigned against the road, said while many would see the report as full of "technical jargon" the issues at play are extremely serious.

He said: "We’re pleased that the Waterman review agrees that the Environment Agency’s concerns about the risks posed by the NWRR to our water supply are fully justified."

He added: "The issues flagged up in the review – the turbidity action plan; the proposed bank protection; the technical errors in the key drainage strategy; and the lack of a water feature survey – may seem like high-level technical jargon. But the bottom line is clear – don't do it.

"Despite this, the council seems determined to ignore the advice of experts and statutory stakeholders to ram this road through planning."

Mr Streetly said he believed the situation could expose residents to "jaw-dropping risks" – both in terms of contamination of water, and potential financial costs to the council.

He said: "The phrase 'financial reparations' should send a chill down the spine of every taxpayer in Shropshire."