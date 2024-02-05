Several road closures in the pipeline for highways repair and utility company work

One of the main daytime closures is the Tilstock roundabout on the A41 in North Shropshire.

The busy trunk road junction will be closed from 9.30am until 4pm each day, after and before the main rush hour traffic. Traffic will instead be diverted onto smaller roads.

Work began on January 29 and was expected to last for 12 days - up to February 9. It will involve resurfacing work on the roundabout.

The closure affects onto the B5476, A41 and A525.

Motorists are being advised that there will be an alternative route via the B5476, B5065, A49 and B5395.

A long road closure had been placed on the A458 at Cressage.

The road towards Eaton Constantine was closed on January 29 and is expected to remain closed for 68 days.

Highways bosses say that the closure is to allow for a bridge deck replacement.

Drivers are being diverted along the B4380 and the A458.

In Cheswardine, Tag Lane, will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day until February 7.

The road closure is for safely for workers accessing overhead structures. An alternative route has been provided via Moss Lane, Doley Road, Haywood Lane, the A529 and Tyrley Road.

In Shrewsbury the busy Buttington Road is closed, reopening on Tuesday (6).

The closure has been to allow Cadent Gas to carry out excavation work to determine the length, diameter and integrity of the mains. An alternative road is via Woodcote Way and Monkmoor Road.

Traffic is being prohibited from using the B4386 Westbury to Nox Road between 9.30am and 4pm.

The closure came into force on January 29 and is predicted to last for 19 days.

Workers will be carrying out pre-dressing patching works on the carriageway. An alternative route is via the B4387, A488, A5 and B4386.

The unnamed road between Cardington and Longville in the Dale is closed between 9.30am and 4pm until February 7, also for pre-dressing patching works.

Motorists are being advised to travel through Plaish and Enchmarch during the closure.

Bromfield Road, Ludlow is shut overnight on February 6 for the inspection of an A49 bridge structure while Gravel Hill, Ludlow, will be closed for one day on February 11for Severn Trent Water Work.

Lower Lane, Chirbury, will be closed for 16 days from February 9 to allow for the taking down and rebuilding of s brick wall and stone boundary. Diversions are via the A490.

Drivers will be prohibited from using North Street, Shrewsbury, from February 5 for 5 days for Cadent Gas, new customer work.

In Oswestry Oak Street will be closed from February 5 for five days for valve installation with a diversion via Castle Stree and Willow Street.

The road between Diddlesbury and Burwood will be closed for 22 days from February 5 of the installation of a new water main.

Longden Gardens, Shrewsbury will be closed from February 10 for nine days and at the same time there will be no entry from Lime Terrace for Cadent Gas work on Longden Coleham.

There will be a daytime closure of Grindle Road, Kemberton, from February 5 for nine days for pre dressing patching works.

The B4194 at Button Bridge will be closed from February 9 for four days from 9.30am under 4pm for the renewal of roadmarkings.

Romsley Lane, Alveley, is closed for 17 days from February 8 for Severn Trent Water installation.

The Road between Aldon and Brandhill will be closed for three days from February 5 for Severn Trent work.