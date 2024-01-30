A5 north of Shrewsbury reopens after rush hour dramatic car fire leads to fluid spill

The blaze on the A5 Nescliffe bypass, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, occurred at around 8.20am on Monday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three fire engines to the scene and found a saloon car "100 per cent involved in fire".

A spokesperson said fire crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Commuter, Kuldip Singh, who took a picture of the burning silver saloon, said the driver was out of the vehicle and safely away from the blaze as the fire service dealt with the incident.

West Mercia Police confirmed there were no injuries. A spokesperson said: "We were called to assist the fire service with traffic management following a report of a car fire on A5 Eastbound in Shrewsbury around 8.40am this morning. No injuries have been reported."

However, National Highways said they were forced to close the carriageway in both directions on the A458 (Shrewsbury) and the B4396 (Wolfshead roundabout) after hydraulic fluid spilled onto the carriageway.

A spokesperson confirmed the fluid had come from burnt out car which had been recovered by a recovery truck.

The road was reopened at around 1.20pm on Tuesday.