Retired plumber, 79, died of lung cancer after exposure to toxic asbestos
A retired plumber who was exposed to toxic asbestos in his career died of industrial disease, a coroner ruled.
Keith Reginald Pritchard, aged 79, died at home in Little Wenlock on November 2 last year.
An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told he had been diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer.
Mr Pritchard had worked as a plumber since leaving school, and was exposed to asbestos without protective equipment during his career.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.