Retired plumber, 79, died of lung cancer after exposure to toxic asbestos

Keith Reginald Pritchard, aged 79, died at home in Little Wenlock on November 2 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told he had been diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer.

Mr Pritchard had worked as a plumber since leaving school, and was exposed to asbestos without protective equipment during his career.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.