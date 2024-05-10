Police appeal for witnesses after crash between Land Rover and motorcycle

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to a crash on the B4380 at Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury, at around 1.30pm on Monday, May 6.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or those who have dashcam footage, to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The collision happened around 1.30pm when a black Land Rover Freelander and a blue Royal Enfield motorcycle collided with each other.

The collision happened on the B4380 in Wroxeter on Monday. Photo: Google

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision happen or have dashcam footage from around the time it happened."

Those with information are asked to contact PC Williams by calling 07814944263 or emailing matthew.williams1@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.