Christopher Stuart Smith needed surgery in May last year, and if medics at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) operated on the day of a CT scan, he would have had a 94 per cent chance of survival, an inquest into his death heard.

However, they waited for three days. Mr Smith's survival chances plummeted to 49 per cent and he died the day after the operation, leaving behind a big family including baby grandson Bailey, who he only got to meet a handful of times.

An inquest into the death of Mr Smith, who worked as an Evri delivery driver, was held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury. Family members were in attendance including his daughter Chloe Smith and partner Tracey Burgoyne.

Mr Smith was born in Derbyshire but grew up in Minsterley and lived in Netley Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury.