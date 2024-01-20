Supporters of Shrewsbury charity shop angry and sad over 'brief' closure notice

The Salvation Army Shop in Greyfriars, Coleham, will close leaving the charity with just its other branch in the town at Harlescott.

Volunteers were told in a brief notice give to the shop by the charity's regional headquarters.

It has been open for about 30 years.

One of the supporters, Margaret Morris, is so upset she has started a petition to keep it open.

"I am a local person and I pop in almost every day," she said.

"I use the shop a lot and I sent a lot of donations there.

"The volunteers who give up their time to help the charity are really upset - they can't understand it."

She said she hoped the petition would show the strength of feeling and lead to the shop being kept open.

Another person objecting said his nan uses the shop.

"She is 80 and she uses a walker," he said.

"She was told that the shop will close next month or the month after, but she could still take her donations to the shop as they would be sent to the Harlescott shop. She went into the shop to commiserate with the manager and volunteers and was heartbroken to find out that they had no idea and she had been the one to break the news to them.

"That shop has been there for over 30 years and does so much and my nan adores them. The community will be devastated."

The Salvation Army charity has been contacted for a comment.