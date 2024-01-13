Shropshire Council is waiting for an agreement with the developers on affordable homes on the site before issuing the final decision notice on redeveloping the Lymehurst Residential Home, in Shrewsbury, into 14 apartments.

Residents in the area had lodged objections to the scheme in Ellesmere Road, on the grounds that the apartments would overlook their properties. One had said they had only just seen the application.

A council spokesperson said the comments received by residents after the plan was recommended for approval by officers will be considered in an added report.

"The application was recommended for approval in accordance with the council’s scheme of delegation and a delegated report published.

"The decision notice has not yet been issued as a S106 agreement is required to secure affordable housing and this has not yet been completed.

"Additional comments have been received from residents of neighbouring properties and these will be considered and addressed within an addendum to the published report."

Artist's impression of the site. Picture: Base Architects

Owners say that the independently owned business is no longer viable and it cannot compete with other care homes in the area for staff.

A much more modern care facility has been granted planning permission in Hencote which is also off Ellesmere Road. Other modern residential homes in the area are also proving more attractive for staff.

A report by council officers said: "The existing building is currently used as a care home which is considered to be a valuable community facility and there is demand for residential care homes in Shrewsbury with a growing ageing population.

"Proposals that would result in the loss of a service or facility should be resisted unless it can be clearly demonstrated that the service or facility is not viable over the long term."

The applicants have told the council that use of the building as a care home is no longer viable, and that it is partly due to economies of scale.

"In addition, recent CQC and fire inspections have indicated that significant improvements are required for the care home to remain operational and that this would require investment from the applicant, which the bank has confirmed is not a viable option," it reads.

"The statement indicates that recruiting sufficient suitably trained staff is difficult and they are being recruited by some of the many other established care homes within the local area, that are able to offer a more competitive salary and have better facilities and CQC ratings.

"The care home is currently registered for 35 residents, but due to the issues highlighted in the report it currently only accommodates a total of 26 residents."

It adds: "In addition planning permission has been granted for a site nearby at Hencote comprising up to 182 units of extra care and close care accommodation and a 75 bed nursing home and dementia unit which will help meet the demand and compensate for the loss at this site."