Hard-hitting documentary tells heartbreaking but inspirational stories of Ukrainian women in Shropshire

Women, a film directed by Lora Arkhypenko premiered at Shrewsbury's Old Market Hall cinema, and featured three mothers whose lives were turned upside down by the war.

The film tells the stories of Oksana, Marina and Daria. They all were successful in their homeland, running dance schools and hotels and businesses, as well as teaching.

But in February 2022, when Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion, they had to flee with their children as their homes and communities were bombed.

Refugee Lora Arkhypenko has directed a film about the strength and resilience of Ukrainian women who have come over to Shropshire due to war

The film explores their journeys from the contrasting worlds of war-torn Ukraine to leafy Shropshire. From being highly successful businesswomen and leaders to struggling with language barriers and having to take low-skilled jobs to make ends meet, the women give powerful interviews.

The film features tough footage of bomb explosions and destroyed homes in Ukraine, as well as tranquil clips of the Shropshire hills and Shrewsbury's picturesque town centre - a far cry from where the victims have come from.

Lora, who came over with her young daughter and husband, lives in Welshpool. She has been studying at Newtown College and created the film with the help of her tutors.