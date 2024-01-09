The real people behind the Horizon scandal featured in ITV's Mr Bates vs. The Post Office

Alan Bates

Alan Bates, former Sub-postmaster and founder of Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, was played by Toby Jones.

and partner Suzanne had high hopes when, in 1999, they opened their own shop with a post office counter in Llandudno.

Alan first became aware of issues with Horizon when his books showed a shortage of £6,000, with multiple duplicated transactions pointing toward a serious error. The Post Office ended up terminating Alan's contract regardless in 2003, claiming that £1,200 was still unaccounted for. Alan and Suzanne lost their Post Office counter, as well as investment money worth approximately £60,000.

He refused to let the situation lie and was the driving force behind the campaign. Now retired, he continues his work to help Post Office workers fighting for justice.

