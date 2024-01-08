More than 6,000 animals rescued by RSPCA in Shropshire over the last decade

The charity has come a long way since 1824 – when its founding members met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the-then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.

Now – as the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year – the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals.

Today Shropshire is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.

The county is also home to one independent RSPCA branch – RSPCA Shropshire along with RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre which rehabilitates and rehomes rescued animals.

Many will have endured horrendous suffering but with the care of dedicated staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.

The latest available figures show that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 the RSPCA centre and branch have found new homes for a staggering 6,442 animals.

They have also helped pet owners in the county by providing 5,670 neuters and 6,721 microchips.

Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales – which equates to 111 animals every day.

Also during that time 615,000 animals have been patients at the charity’s hospitals for anything from life-saving operations to welfare treatments and a staggering 1.7 million vet treatments have been carried out.

Throughout their history local RSPCA teams have helped thousands more animals in the county and are determined to carry on their amazing work as the RSPCA marks a new chapter – at a time when animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis.

Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high.

In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect – higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner said: "We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care – but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

"We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now – and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

"But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever. That’s why we’re currently asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

"Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

"We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”

People can find out more about the charity at www.rspca.org.uk/200