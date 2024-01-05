Library to close to install new shelving

Shropshire Libraries said it had been awarded funding by Arts Council England to install new equipment to make library spaces "more accommodating and accessible to the wider community".

They said that Shrewsbury Library would be closed from Wednesday, January 17, to Friday, January 26, inclusive.

The library will reopen at 9.30am on Saturday, January 27.

Requested books may still be collected during the closure, from 9.30am to 5pm on weekdays and 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday.

A spokesman added: "No items will be due back, and overdue charges will not be accumulated during the closure period.

"Please take extra books if required.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we look forward to welcoming you into the new revitalised library soon."