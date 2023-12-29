Watch: Son battles snow, ice and floods returning parents from Scotland to Shrewsbury

Mark Dann saw 'all four seasons in one journey' when he drove back to Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

Mark moved to Loch Ness nine years ago to run Highland Bear Lodge, but came to Shropshire just before Christmas to collect his parents so they could spend the holidays together in Scotland.

While the family had a wonderful white Christmas, with snow falling around the lodge, the weather proved dreadful for travelling.

They returned back south on Wednesday amid Storm Gerrit, leading to the 400-mile-plus journey, which usually takes up to eight hours, lasting more than 12.

"We saw all four seasons in one," Mark said.

Mark Dann, from the Big Bear Lodge, now the Highland Bear Lodge, when is was shortlised as among the friendliest in the UK by the AA

"It was absolute chaos. There was ice, snow, gales and flooding.

"Roads and railways were closed and there were people stranded in their cars.

"We saw motorways turn to rivers - we had four seasons in one."

As a highly skilled paraglider and outdoor pursuits fan, Mark is used to adventures. He organises paragliding ventures and other trips such as paddle boarding for guests at Highland Bear Lodge, and loves taking visitors on snowy walks.

But he said of Wednesday's drive: "The journey was one of the most incredible but the most hazardous I have ever experienced.

"However it ended with a beautiful Shropshire sunset. Loch Ness to Shropshire certainly delivered a monster of a journey."