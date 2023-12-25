Emergency services scrambled to fire at disused pub with 'persons reported'
Emergency services have been scrambled to a fire incident where persons have been reported at a disused pub near Shrewsbury.
By David Tooley
Published
Six fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were scrambled to the disused Red Castle Inn at Harmer Hill, from Baschurch, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wellington and Wem at 10.10am.
The land ambulance service and the police are reported to be in attendance with operations and safety officers.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is a fire involving a disused pub.
The incident is ongoing.
More to follow.