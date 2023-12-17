Stuart Woodings had his one-of-a-kind prmotional VW Transporter which had an original build cost of £128,000, stolen by drug addict Kyren Hale and an accomplice when they broke into a Shrewsbury lock-up.

Mr Woodings attended Hale's sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court and recounted the damaging effects of his crime, saying his young daughters were "in tears" when they found out about the theft.

He also told Hale, aged 30, about his own previous issues in the past but had since turned his life around, going on to become a successful businessman with multiple firms to his name.

Mr Woodings made the "unusual" move of offering to be Hale's business mentor in the hope of showing him a different path when he leaves prison, something Judge Peter Barrie described as "remarkable".

The court heard how Mr Woodings bought the van in 2020 and that it was exceptionally unique, taking 16 months to build. He added there would never be a van like it again, due to the time, cost and effort that went in to transforming it.

Mr Woodings used the van to sell drinks at festivals, including the Shrewsbury Flower Show and Shropshire Oktoberfest. He last saw the vehicle on September 3 this year.

It was found on September 6 by police in Manchester. Mr Woodings couldn't believe it was his vehicle, thinking it was safely locked away. However, investigations confirmed the worst and that the van was too damaged to be restored.

CCTV footage was examined at the lock-up, and showed two men breaking in. A car was used to smash through the gates and the van followed it out.