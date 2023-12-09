Clive Hall, in the village of Clive around 11 miles north of Shrewsbury sits in more than three acres of land and has gone on the market.

The timber-framed Elizabethan house sits in the middle of Clive, and boasts some outstanding views of the Shropshire countryside.

Clive Hall in Shrewsbury dates back to the 1600s

Clive Hall has a potted history with several well-known names having been custodians over the last four centuries, including William Wycherley who was a playwright in King Charles II’s court.

But before buyers can begin lording it up at the Tudor manor house, estate agent Knight Frank has warned that the property does need some renovation.

Knight Frank estate agents Mitchell Glassey and Tom Wright, who are selling the property, said it was "now in need of significant renovation works".

They added: "Clive Hall has been previously split into six apartments and work has already commenced to transform the hall back into one large dwelling."

However they describe the Tudor manor house as an "outstanding opportunity to create an exceptional family home".

They said: "Entered via a pair of double doors, a wood panelled hall offers an exceptional entrance to Clive Hall, with the majority of ground floor accommodation being accessible from the hallway.

"To the left are two large reception rooms, whilst to the right is a conservatory and further reception room. The far end of the ground floor remains configured as a flat, and offers two bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and study.

"Once converted back into one large dwelling, this area offers scope for independent living spaces. Accessible off the entrance hall are stairs to the vast cellars which offer further scope, as required."

The pair added that a significant level of work has already been undertaken to reconfigure the first floor which currently offers six bedrooms, a large landing area, guest WC and bathroom. A further staircase rises to the second floor which offers another three rooms and a bathroom.

Outside, Clive Hall occupies a prime position on Clive High Street.

"An opening from the road leads to a large driveway with parking for several vehicles. Steps lead to a formal front garden with box hedging and herbaceous borders," said the estate agents.

"A pathway leads to the side of the hall, with steps rising to the former bowling green which is now laid to lawn.

"A pretty rose garden, complete with box hedging, is found off the bowling green whilst a large expanse of woodland wraps around the rear gardens of the property to create an enviable, secluded setting."

More details about Clive Hall are available at: knightfrank.co.th/properties/residential/for-sale/high-street-clive-shrewsbury-shropshire-sy4/SHR012362388.