Prime Minister is taking right approach to asylum seekers, says Shrewsbury MP

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned earlier this week saying saying the Government's emergency Rwanda legislation "does not go far enough".

It plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda but until now has been preventing in doing so by international laws.

The Government has now published a draft bill which orders the courts to ignore key sections of the Human Rights Act in an attempt to sidestep the Supreme Court's existing judgement.

It also orders the courts to ignore other British laws or international rules - such as the international Refugee Convention - that stand in the way of deportations to Rwanda.

However, it does not go as far as some Tory MPs wanted.

In resigning Mr Jenrick said stronger protections were needed to end "the merry-go-round of legal challenges which risk paralysing the scheme".

Shrewsbury PM Daniel Kawczynski said he disagreed with Mr Jenrick.

"The Prime Minister has a herculean battle on his hands to stop these criminal gangs who are targetting asylum seekers and the UK in unprecedented numbers," he said.

"He is a very intelligent man who is treading a diplomatic line.

"We have a moderate Prime Minister working slowly and methodically towards a solution."

Mr Kawczynski said that measures already taken by the Government had seen the number of asylum seekers drop by a third in 2023.