Man who died in A5 crash near Shrewsbury named as inquest is opened

New York-born Eric Alexander Stephani, aged 48, had been involved in a two-vehicle crash near Churncote Island, on November 26, 2023.

Mr Stephani, an orthotist - a healthcare professional who makes and fits braces and splints - lived in Llandegla, Denbighshire.

The inquest was formally opened at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday.

Assistant coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Heath Westerman, was told that Mr Stephani had been identified by his driving licence.

Mr Westerman adjourned the inquest to be held in full on March 7, 2024.

The Shropshire Star reported that a man had died and two were injured in the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been called at 7.19pm to the junction of the A5 and the A458 near Bicton on the Sunday night.

A passing ambulance came across the incident at 7.23pm and a second ambulance and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene shortly after.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the first car, a man, had suffered critical injuries and sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The female passenger of the second car was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries whilst the driver, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“They were both conveyed on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a two-car collision on the A5 between Churncote roundabout and Montford Bridge in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury around 7.20pm yesterday evening. The fire service attended. Sadly, one man in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The A5 was closed overnight between the A458 near Shrewsbury (west) Churncote Roundabout and the B4396 near Dovaston. The road reopened by 2am, according to National Highways: West Midlands.