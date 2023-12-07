'Devastating' for traders as Shrewsbury market is cancelled over predicted 50mph winds

The Made In Shropshire market in The Square, was due to take place this Saturday, December 9.

But organisers of the event, which showcases locally produced food and drink as well as gifts, have confirmed it is off.

A spokesman said: "Devastating news. Due to high winds forecast (up to 50mph on some reports), we have had to take the decision to cancel/postpone this weekend's fair in The Square.

"We hope to reschedule for Saturday, December 23. Please check our updates for further info nearer the date.

"Alternatively, many of our regular makers will be at the Shrewsbury Christmas Market in The Square on December 15 and 16.

"We understand this is terrible news for our traders and visitors alike but safety is our utmost concern and strong winds mean our gazebos may become unstable.

"Thank you all for your support throughout 2023 and we look forward to seeing you all again soon."