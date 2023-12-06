Traffic chaos engulfs main Shrewsbury road on an evening of crashes

National Highways said at 6.29pm that West Mercia Police are in attendance and there are long delays on the approach.

National Highways West Midlands tweeted: "Lane 1 (of 2) is closed on the A5 northbound between the A5064 Emstrey and the A49 near Preston due to a collision.

"West Mercia Police are in attendance.

"Long delays on approach, please allow extra time for your journey.

"Thank you for your patience."

AA Traffic News is reporting long delays and one lane closed due to crash on A5 Westbound before B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island).

"Congestion to the Preston Roundabout, which is having a knock on effect onto the Southbound A49 Back to the Battlefield Roundabout."

The traffic website is also reporting that there are reports of a crash further away on the A49 into Shrewsbury on the already congested roads.

The website reads: "Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on A49 both ways at B5062 Sundorne Road (Sundorne Island). Traffic was already congested here due to a separate accident on the A5 Westbound towards the Emstrey Island."