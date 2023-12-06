'Eyesore' vandal-hit Shrewsbury pub to be knocked down for nine homes if plans are approved

MW Knight & Sons Ltd bought The Belvidere in Crowmere Road, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, in January 2021, and applied to knock it down and build seven properties.

Planning permission expired in September this year, so the firm has submitted fresh plans to bulldoze the pub and build nine two- and three-bedroom houses.

The venue has been closed for several years. It has recently been used by the Shrewsbury Ark homeless charity, but is now an "eyesore to residents" and experiences "almost daily break-ins" and regular vandalism, according to a design and access statement from the developer.

The plans have not gone down well with Shrewsbury Town Council or Pam Moseley, councillor for Monkmoor.